Your Weekend

Gender activists Ntantala and Mabele honoured at NMU joint lecture

27 August 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

In African culture, people chosen by ancestors to follow a calling have no choice but to accept it because failure to do so leads to misfortune.

That was a key theme at an inaugural joint public lecture held at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) on Thursday to honour two late activists, author Phyllis Ntantala and Prudence Mabele, who played a significant role in the fight against gender-based violence...

