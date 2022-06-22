Bill Cosby found liable in civil case for sexual assault in 1975

A California jury in a civil case ruled on Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a woman at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was a teenager, and ordered the comedian to pay her $500,000 ( R7.9m) in damages for emotional distress from the incident.

Judy Huth had testified the comedian invited her and a friend to the mansion when she was 16 and he was 37, and forced her to perform a sex act.

The verdict came nearly a year after Cosby was freed from prison when Pennsylvania's highest court threw out his sexual assault conviction in a different criminal case there.

Huth's lawsuit was the first civil case against Cosby to come to trial.

Huth, now 64, said she was “elated” by the ruling in the case, which she filed in 2014 after media reports detailed accusations against Cosby by multiple women. Those reports helped stir up memories of her encounter with Cosby, Huth said, and triggered four years of anxiety and other symptoms.

“It's been so many years, so many tears,” Huth told reporters outside the California Superior Court in Santa Monica.

“It's been a long time coming.”

Huth told the jury Cosby had invited her and the friend to the mansion a few days after they met the actor and comedian at a public park. After she emerged from a bathroom, Cosby took her hand and used it to masturbate his penis, she said.

Cosby, who did not appear in person at the trial, denied Huth's allegation. His defence team will appeal the verdict, said Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt.

“Mr Cosby continues to maintain his innocence and will vigorously fight these false accusations so that he can get back to bringing the pursuit of happiness, joy and laughter to the world,” Wyatt said.