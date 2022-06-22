Mark Boucher says Proteas makeup will be different for the World Cup

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says the makeup of the national team representing SA at the ICC T20 World Cup is going to be a little bit different from the current team.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia from October 16 with the final set for November 13.

Boucher was speaking to the media upon the arrival of the Proteas from their five-match T20 series in India that ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Proteas threw away a good chance of clinching the series as they led 2-0 before they allowed India to bounce back ahead of the final deciding clash that was washed out.

The series, in which the Proteas blew hot and cold, marked the start of preparation for the World Cup for Boucher’s men and the coach said it allowed them to try a few things, but also pointed out that it was played in different conditions to those that they are going to experience in Australia.