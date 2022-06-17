Europe steps up support for Ukraine as Russia presses offensive

Britain will host talks on Friday on rebuilding key infrastructure in Kyiv, a day after the leaders of Germany, France and Italy visited Ukraine and offered it the hope of EU membership as it battles a ferocious Russian offensive in the east.

Air raid sirens blared while French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi visited the Ukrainian capital and a nearby town wrecked early in the war.

After holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders signalled Ukraine should be granted European Union candidate status, a symbolic gesture that would draw Kyiv closer to the economic bloc.

Scholz said Germany had taken in 800,000 Ukrainian refugees and would continue to support Ukraine as long as it needed.

“Ukraine belongs to the European family,” he said.

Britain will welcome representatives from Ukraine and business leaders on Friday to discuss how British companies can help rebuild key infrastructure in Kyiv.

It will promote collaboration between its companies in infrastructure, energy and transport and Ukrainian public and private organisations to help repair damaged and destroyed infrastructure.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian officials said their troops were holding out against massive Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, and described progress in a counter offensive in the south.

They said battles on both main fronts depended on receiving more aid from the West, especially artillery to counter Russia’s big advantage in firepower.

“We appreciate the support already provided by partners. We expect new deliveries, primarily heavy weapons, modern rocket artillery and anti-missile defence systems,” Zelenskyy said on Thursday after the talks with his European counterparts.

Macron said France would step up arms deliveries to Kyiv, while NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels pledged more weapons for Ukraine while making plans to bolster the US-led military alliance’s eastern flank.

‘Make Europe, not war’

The visit to Ukraine by the three most powerful EU leaders had taken weeks to organise while they fended off criticism over positions described as too deferential to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders, joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, toured Irpin, devastated soon after the invasion began on February 24.

Noting graffiti on a wall that read “Make Europe, not war”, Macron said: “It’s very moving to see that. This is the right message.”

Putin has repeatedly said the main immediate reason for what he casts as a “special military operation” was to protect Russian-speakers in east Ukraine from persecution and attack.

Scholz, Macron and Draghi all said they are strong supporters of Ukraine who have taken practical steps to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and find weapons to help Kyiv.

Ukraine has long criticised Scholz over what it regards as Germany’s slow delivery of weapons and reluctance to sever economic ties with Moscow, and was furious with Macron this month for saying in an interview that Russia must not be “humiliated”.

Italy has proposed a peace plan which Ukrainians fear could lead to pressure on them to give up territory.

After the talks in Kyiv, Macron said some sort of communication channel was still needed with Putin.

‘Ghost villages’

In the south, Ukraine said its forces have been making inroads into Kherson province, which Russia occupied early in its invasion. There has been little independent reporting to confirm battlefield positions in the area.

Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter that he had visited an area 4km from Russian positions, where dozens of “ghost villages” were depopulated by the combat.

“Our guys on the ground, the mood is fighting. Even with limited resources we are pushing back the enemy. One thing is missing — long-range weapons. In any case, we will throw them out of the south,” he wrote.

The main battle in recent weeks has been over the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where Ukrainian forces are holed up in a chemical factory with hundreds of civilians.

“Every day it becomes more difficult because the Russians are pulling more weapons into the city,” said Sievierodonetsk mayor Oleksandr Stryuk.

An air strike on Thursday hit a building sheltering civilians in Lysychansk across the river, killing at least four and wounding seven, said regional governor Serhiy Gaidai.

Meanwhile, the Dutch intelligence service said it had uncovered an elaborate Russian plot to place a military agent using a false Brazilian identity in the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating suspected war crimes.

“This was a long-term, multi-year GRU operation that cost a lot of time, energy and money,” said Dutch intelligence agency chief Erik Akerboom, using the acronym for Russia’s military intelligence service.

There was no comment on the case from the Russian government or the ICC.

