×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

N3 open as police disperse truck driver protest

By TimesLIVE - 17 June 2022
Van Reenen's Pass was opened for travel in both directions after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi visited the area on Thursday.
Van Reenen's Pass was opened for travel in both directions after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi visited the area on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

The truck driver blockade of the N3 highway has been cleared, according to traffic reports.

“There are no incidents disrupting the flow of traffic along the N3 toll route between Cedara and Heidelberg South,” the N3 Toll Concession company said early on Friday.

Van Reenen’s Pass was opened for travel in both directions after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi visited the area on Thursday. The order was given for vehicles to be towed away should truckers refuse to disperse.

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Download the Checkers Sixty60 app now | Checkers Sixty60
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...

Most Read