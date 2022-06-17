N3 open as police disperse truck driver protest

The truck driver blockade of the N3 highway has been cleared, according to traffic reports.

“There are no incidents disrupting the flow of traffic along the N3 toll route between Cedara and Heidelberg South,” the N3 Toll Concession company said early on Friday.

Van Reenen’s Pass was opened for travel in both directions after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi visited the area on Thursday. The order was given for vehicles to be towed away should truckers refuse to disperse.