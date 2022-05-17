Biden approves redeployment of under 500 ground troops to Somalia

US president Joe Biden has authorised the redeployment of fewer than 500 American troops into Somalia, US officials said, after Donald Trump ordered their withdrawal during his presidency.

Prior to Trump's withdrawal, the United States had about 700 troops in Somalia focused on helping local forces defeat the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab insurgency.

“This is a repositioning of forces already in theatre who have travelled in and out of Somalia on an episodic basis,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. The exact number of troops was not mentioned at the briefing.

A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Biden had approved the request from US defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to “enable a more effective fight against Al-Shabaab.”