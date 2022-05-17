×

Woman missing in East London

Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
17 May 2022
Police are searching for Siphosethu Dakuse, 20, who left her home in East London on May 13 and has not returned since
Image: SUPPLIED

Police have opened a missing person inquiry following the disappearance of Siphosethu Dakuse, 20, who left home for school on May 13 and never returned.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said information was later received that she attended a party in Braelyn, East London, over the past weekend.

Anyone who can assist the police in their investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Lizo Mancam, on 084-810-9002 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

All information will be treated with confidentiality.

