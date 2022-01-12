Hero rat Magawa sent from Africa to Asia to sniff out landmines dies in retirement

Landmine-sniffing rat Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives during a five-year career in Cambodia, has died at the age of 8, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation.

Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful "HeroRAT" deployed by international charity APOPO, which uses African giant pouched rats to detect landmines and tuberculosis.

"Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm, but towards the weekend he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food in his last days," the non-profit organisation said in a statement.