From social distancing to vaccinations — here are five key things to know as schools reopen

Vaccination of pupils

The Department of Health in partnership with school governing bodies will intensify vaccination programmes for children aged between 12 and 17 years.

Motshekga said schools will not offer vaccinations on site as the health department does not have enough capacity. She said pupils will not be vaccinated without their consent or that of their parents.

“If 12-year-olds present themselves at health facilities for vaccination, it is completely out of our control. Our preference is that parents will work with us to motivate and support pupils to vaccinate,” said the minister.

Parents allowed to attend school activities

Motshekga said directives that prohibited parents from attending school activities at the height of the pandemic were being amended to include them in children’s developmental activities.

“The amendment in this regard is about permitting spectators at sports venues. Parents were at pains that when there are sporting activities, they could not be spectators or only one parent could attend,” said Motshekga.

School placements

Motshekga said the department was aware of the backlog faced by some parents whose children have not been placed in schools. She urged them to place their children at any available school to ensure the smooth running of the school calendar.

“We know it can’t be comforting for parents to watch other children going to school while their child is yet to be placed. By law, we are responsible and will do so. However, we urge parents to work with and allow provinces to place pupils where there is space,” she said.