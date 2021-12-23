US authorises Pfizer oral Covid-19 treatment, first for at-home use

The US on Wednesday authorised Pfizer's antiviral Covid-19 pill for people ages 12 and older at risk of severe illness, the first oral and at-home treatment as well as a new tool against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Pfizer's antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the company's clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer said.

Pfizer raised its 2022 production projections to 120-million courses of treatment from 80-million and said it was ready to start immediate delivery in the US. The treatment's two-drug regimen includes a new medicine and a second older antiviral called ritonavir.

The US government will have 265,000 treatment courses available by January and supply will ramp up in subsequent months, White House Covid-19 response co-ordinator Jeff Zients told a briefing. The government expects to receive the 10-million courses it has ordered within six months.

“Paxlovid's approval is a major milestone that marks another step towards making Covid-19 a much more manageable infection,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Health Security.