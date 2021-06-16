India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths
June 16 2021 - 07:18
India reported on Wednesday 62,224 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million, while total fatalities are at 379,573, the data showed. India added 2,542 deaths overnight.
-REUTERS
June 16 2021 - 07:00
WATCH | Booze restrictions, curfew and level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of public holiday
On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired meetings of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet, and addressed the nation a day before Youth Day.
The address came amid calls for tighter restrictions and lockdown measures in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with Gauteng at the forefront of the country’s surging third wave of infections.