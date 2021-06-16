June 16 2021 - 07:18

India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths

India reported on Wednesday 62,224 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million, while total fatalities are at 379,573, the data showed. India added 2,542 deaths overnight.

-REUTERS