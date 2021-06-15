IN FULL | 'We have to act decisively and quickly to save lives': Ramaphosa's full address to SA on the move to level 3

We have received an indication from Johnson & Johnson that it expects to deliver around 2 million vaccines to South Africa by the end of the month. The initial doses we receive from Johnson & Johnson will be used to vaccinate educators in our schools and thereafter security personnel on the frontline.

Now that the delays in the supply of vaccines is largely resolved, our immediate task is to complete the vaccination of all those over 60 years of age without delay. It is estimated that we have the capacity at present to vaccinate at least 150,000 people a day, and we are planning to increase that to 250,000 a day as soon as possible.

I therefore call on every person in this country over the age of 60 to register — whether online, by SMS, by phone or in person — and get vaccinated without delay. I call on everyone else, if you know someone over 60 years of age who has not been vaccinated, please help them to register and get vaccinated.

As we see the rate of infection rise across the country, there is one statistic that provides a clear reason for hope. At a similar point in the rise of the second wave of infections in early December last year, there were 640 healthcare workers infected by Covid-19 over a seven day period. In the last seven days, only 64 healthcare workers have been infected. While it must be our unwavering determination to ensure that no healthcare workers are infected, this is a significant reduction in infections, which can be attributed to the success of the first phase of our vaccination programme. This is evidence that vaccines work. It must motivate us to accelerate the rollout of vaccines and to ensure that all people who are eligible register and receive the vaccine.

Fifteen months ago, as I addressed the nation from the Union Buildings, I said: “This epidemic will pass. But it is up to us to determine how long it will last, how damaging it will be, and how long it will take our economy and our country to recover. It is true that we are facing a grave emergency. But if we act together, if we act now, and if we act decisively, we will overcome it.”

After all the time that has passed, after everything we have experienced, after everything we have done and achieved as a nation, these words still ring true. We have endured so much as a nation and we have prevailed. We will not be overwhelmed by uncertainty, fear or despondency. We will not be daunted by the size or the complexity of the task before us.

We can now see a path towards overcoming this pandemic. But there is still much that we need to do. We have shown that we have the means and the will to fight this virus. And I am more confident than ever that we will succeed.

God bless South Africa and protect her people.

I thank you.