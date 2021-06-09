India records nearly 100,000 new Covid-19 cases over past 24 hours

June 09 2021 - 07:00

FNB to help elderly register for Covid-19 vaccinations online

First National Bank (FNB) has announced it will help its elderly customers register for vaccines on government’s electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).

The initiative is in response to Business for SA’s (B4SA) appeal for businesses to assist government’s vaccination efforts to curb Covid-19.

The bank’s points of presence CEO Lee-Anne van Zyl said qualifying customers 60 and older who want to register on the EVDS and need help to do so can be assisted at any FNB branch nationwide.