India records nearly 100,000 new Covid-19 cases over past 24 hours

June 09 2021 - 07:28
India records 92,596 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
India on Wednesday reported 92,596 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 2,219 deaths from the coronavirus.
The country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.1 million, while total fatalities are at 353,528, according to data from the health ministry.
-REUTERS
June 09 2021 - 07:00
FNB to help elderly register for Covid-19 vaccinations online
First National Bank (FNB) has announced it will help its elderly customers register for vaccines on government’s electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).
The initiative is in response to Business for SA’s (B4SA) appeal for businesses to assist government’s vaccination efforts to curb Covid-19.
The bank’s points of presence CEO Lee-Anne van Zyl said qualifying customers 60 and older who want to register on the EVDS and need help to do so can be assisted at any FNB branch nationwide.
June 09 2021 - 07:00
China reports 16 new coronavirus cases on June 8
China reported 16 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for June 8, down from 33 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 8 were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.
China also reported 9 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 16 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.
By Tuesday, China had a total of 91,316 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.
-REUTERS