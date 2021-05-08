Bomb attack on former Maldives president linked to Islamic extremists, police say

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed is conscious after life-saving surgery, his family said on Saturday, as police made two arrests in connection with a blast they said was being treated as a terror attack.

Nasheed, the president of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party and the current parliament speaker, was critically injured after a bomb exploded as he left his family home in the capital Malé on Thursday.

Police and prosecutors on Saturday said they had arrested two men linked to Islamic extremism in connection with the blast.

“From the people arrested so far and the information we have, there is a link to extremism,” Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem told reporters.

A third man is wanted in connection with the attack, he said, adding police believe several others were involved in planning and carrying out the bombing.

“I'm good,” Nasheed said after coming off life support, according to a tweet by his sister Nashida Sattar.