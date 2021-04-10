'Vaccine grabbing' seen fueling risk of fake Covid-19 jabs in Africa

The unequal global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines could spur the trade in fake doses in Africa - a hotspot for counterfeit medicines, analysts warned on Friday, citing the seizure of falsified vaccination shots in South Africa.

With poorer countries grappling to procure enough vaccine doses for their people, criminals will likely see an opportunity to profit, especially in Africa where imports account for more than 80% of pharmaceutical needs, they said.

"Already Africa has a problem with counterfeit medicines. The lack of local production and weak enforcement have for years allowed products to enter countries, such as fake medication for malaria in West Africa," said Richard Chelin, senior researcher at the ENACT programme at the Institute for Security Studies.

"Now with rich nations hoarding vaccines, this is likely to get worse. The consequence of this vaccine grabbing is that it creates opportunity for criminal networks. Everyone wants the vaccine and people will panic and buy whatever is out there."

Chelin said he had recently seen posters in the streets of Johannesburg offering vaccinations for 150 South African Rand ($10). The posters did not say what the vaccine was for.

South African police seized 2,400 fake Covid-19 doses and large quantities of counterfeit N95 face masks in November, arresting three Chinese nationals and a Zambian, the Interpol global police coordination agency said last month.

The raid led to the identification of a network manufacturing counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines in China. Chinese police then raided the manufacturing premises, making about 80 arrests and recovering more than 3,000 fake vaccines, it added.

Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock said in March the discovery was "only the tip of the iceberg" on Covid-19 vaccine-related crime. Months earlier, the agency issued a global alert to warn its 194 member states to be vigilant.

In Kenya last week, the government reversed a decision to let private healthcare firms import vaccines - saying such shipments were potentially dangerous because the shots could be counterfeit.

The announcement came after it was found that some private hospitals were offering the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for about $75 a dose.