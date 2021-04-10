World

"Explosive" volcanic eruption rocks Caribbean island St Vincent

By Sarah Marsh - 10 April 2021
Smoke spews from the dome of the La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on April 8, 2021, in this still image obtained a video from the University of West Indies Seismic Research Center.
Smoke spews from the dome of the La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on April 8, 2021, in this still image obtained a video from the University of West Indies Seismic Research Center.
La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent "explosively" erupted on Friday morning, spreading ash across surrounding villages, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said.

Late on Thursday, Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said people living in so-called red zones in the northwest and northeast of the island needed to evacuate immediately as the volcano pumped out more smoke and steam.

