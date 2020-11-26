America is back and ready to lead again, says Biden
President-elect to reverse Trump’s isolationist foreign policy
President-elect Joe Biden says the US will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies as he pledged to work together with the nation's allies.
Trump over four years unsettled many US allies, in Europe and elsewhere, with an antagonistic approach towards the Nato alliance and trade relations, abandonment of international agreements and warm relationships with authoritarian leaders...
