America is back and ready to lead again, says Biden

President-elect to reverse Trump’s isolationist foreign policy

President-elect Joe Biden says the US will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies as he pledged to work together with the nation's allies.



Trump over four years unsettled many US allies, in Europe and elsewhere, with an antagonistic approach towards the Nato alliance and trade relations, abandonment of international agreements and warm relationships with authoritarian leaders...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.