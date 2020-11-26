World

America is back and ready to lead again, says Biden

President-elect to reverse Trump’s isolationist foreign policy

By Reuters - 26 November 2020

President-elect Joe Biden says the US will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies as he pledged to work together with the nation's allies.

Trump over four years unsettled many US allies, in Europe and elsewhere, with an antagonistic approach towards the Nato alliance and trade relations, abandonment of international agreements and warm relationships with authoritarian leaders...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
On the money trail

Most Read

X