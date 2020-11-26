Opinion

Covid helps Currie Cup get its shine back

Editorial Comment None 26 November 2020

Covid-19 international travel restrictions, which played a huge part in keeping the Springboks at home in 2020, have produced the positive spin-off of rejuvenating the ailing Currie Cup.

Domestic rugby has been forced to play second fiddle to the international game for some time, but that changed when the Springboks were sidelined because of the pandemic...

