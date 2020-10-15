Yemen's largest prisoner swap to go ahead

Planes carrying prisoners exchanged by the warring parties in Yemen are set to take off on Thursday in an operation to return about 1,000 men home across the front lines, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

The Saudi-led military coalition and Yemen's Houthi movement agreed last month in Switzerland to exchange 1,081 prisoners, including 15 Saudis, in the largest swap since peace talks in December 2018 that have since stalled.

“The ICRC teams are present in different airports. The preparations are ongoing,” spokesperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Yara Khaweja told Reuters.

“If everything goes as planned, the release operation will hopefully happen in the coming few hours.”