World

Russia says further MH17 consultations with Australia, the Netherlands are meaningless

By Reuters - 15 October 2020
Signs of protesters are seen outside the Schiphol Judicial Complex during a pause in the hearing in the trial of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, September 28, 2020. File photo
Signs of protesters are seen outside the Schiphol Judicial Complex during a pause in the hearing in the trial of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, September 28, 2020. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said it was pointless to continue consultations with Australia and the Netherlands over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, accusing both countries of not seeking to establish what happened.

Russia said investigations conducted had been biased and politicised.  

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...

Most Read

X