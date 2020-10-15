Russia says further MH17 consultations with Australia, the Netherlands are meaningless
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said it was pointless to continue consultations with Australia and the Netherlands over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, accusing both countries of not seeking to establish what happened.
Russia said investigations conducted had been biased and politicised.
