New mum 'threw baby out window' after giving birth in bath, police say
A US mother allegedly threw her newborn baby out a window after giving birth in a bathtub.
According to US publication 7 News, Sabita Dookram, 23, has been charged with attempted murder after the baby was found outside a home in Queens, New York, on Sunday.
The baby was said to have been found laying in the alleyway of a house in the Ozone Park neighbourhood around 10am and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
