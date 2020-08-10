Worldwide Coronavirus cases cross 19.86 million, death toll at 728,534
More than 19.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 728,534 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS
