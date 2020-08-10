World

Worldwide Coronavirus cases cross 19.86 million, death toll at 728,534

By TimesLIVE - 10 August 2020
A volunteer from the National Muslim Covid-19 Response Committee, is sprayed with disinfectant after attending a funeral of Abdirizak Hassan Ahmed, at the muslim cemetery in Nairobi, Kenya August 6 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

More than 19.86 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 728,534​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

