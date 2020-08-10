ANCWL marks Women’s Day by donating food parcels

Matana said it was important to remember freedom fighters like Mxenge as “her blood nourished the freedom we are experiencing”.

Former council speaker Simon Mxenge's niece, Dumisa said they were happy that the anti-apartheid activist was honoured by helping those less fortunate.

Ward 39 councillor Bongani Dyonase thanked the ANCWL for donating food parcels to destitute people in his ward.

Human settlements deputy minister Pam Tshwete was expected to deliver a Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture.