ANCWL marks Women’s Day by donating food parcels
The ANC Women’s League in the Dr WB Rubusana region marked Women’s Day by donating food parcels to destitute families and laying wreaths at the grave of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge in King William’s Town on Sunday.
Buffalo City Metro deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana led the wreath laying ceremony before 10 families received food parcels.
Matana said it was important to remember freedom fighters like Mxenge as “her blood nourished the freedom we are experiencing”.
Former council speaker Simon Mxenge's niece, Dumisa said they were happy that the anti-apartheid activist was honoured by helping those less fortunate.
Ward 39 councillor Bongani Dyonase thanked the ANCWL for donating food parcels to destitute people in his ward.
Human settlements deputy minister Pam Tshwete was expected to deliver a Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.