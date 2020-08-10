Explosion destroys Baltimore homes; at least 1 dead, children trapped - firefighters

A major gas explosion levelled three houses as it tore through a Baltimore neighbourhood on Monday, killing at least one person and critically injuring three while at least five others including children were trapped, firefighters and media said.

The Baltimore Sun reported it was a natural gas explosion, citing fire officials, but said the exact cause remained unknown.

Photos from the scene showed a section of brick row houses destroyed with rubble strewn about as rescue workers climbed over a pile of debris, searching for victims.

One woman was killed, the Baltimore City Fire Department said on Twitter.

Four others were rescued, all in serious or critical condition, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter.

At least five people were trapped, some of them children, and rescuers were communicating with one person still trapped, the union said.