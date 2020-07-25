UK rapper Wiley faces police probe over accusations of anti-Semitism

British rap artist Wiley is facing a police investigation after a string of anti-Semitic comments appeared on his social media accounts, prompting his management to drop him.

The rapper's Twitter account, which has half a million followers, published a series of tweets on Friday asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artists in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade.

"Jewish people don't care what black went through they just use us to make money to feed their kids ... for generations as well," one tweet said.

"Hold some corn Jewish community you deserve it...," another tweet read.

British charity Campaign Against Antisemitism referred that tweet to police saying it was an act of incitement to racial hatred as, it said, "hold corn" was slang for "take bullets".