Medical aids needled by claim they have failed members during pandemic

Health-care funders have hit back at claims by the industry regulator that they are not acting in their members' best interests during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular on Thursday, the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) said many medical aids had not applied for exemptions to regulations that would allow them to waive contributions for members struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown.

The CMS said only 19 schemes — including some of the biggest — had applied for exemptions, but those that had not done so provided cover for just over four million people.

The exemptions allow schemes to reduce or defer contributions for three months, or allow contributions to be paid from medical savings accounts.