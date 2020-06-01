Fires burn near White House in violent US protests

Fires burnt near the White House, stores were looted in New York City and Southern California, and a tanker truck drove into marchers in Minneapolis as the US struggled to contain chaotic protests over race and policing.

National Guard troops were deployed in 15 states and Washington DC in an attempt to quell a sixth night of violence on Sunday. The unrest began with peaceful protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

“I hate to see my city like this but at the end we need justice,” said 18-year-old Jahvon Craven as he stood on an overpass watching protesters below on Interstate 35 in downtown Minneapolis moments before an 8pm curfew went into effect.

Video footage showed a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25.

His death caused outrage across a nation that is politically and racially divided during a polarising presidential campaign, reigniting protests that have flared repeatedly in recent years over police killings of black Americans.

Authorities imposed curfews on dozens of cities across the US, the most since the aftermath of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in 1968 — also during an election campaign and in the upheaval of anti-war demonstrations.

President Donald Trump has condemned the killing of Floyd and promised justice, but has also described the protesters as “thugs”.

“Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors,” Trump, a Republican, said on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

“These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW.”

In Louisville, Kentucky, WLKY-TV, a local CBS affiliate, reported that a man was shot dead by police early on Monday. It was unclear if he was protesting. Police said they had been fired on before the shooting, WLKY reported.