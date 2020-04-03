Do social distancing better, White House doctor tells US; Trump objects

"I can tell ... that not every American is following it. And so this is really a call to action," she said, noting that countries such as Spain, Italy, France and Germany were seeing more positive numerical trends in their respective outbreaks.

The recommendations, first unveiled on March 16, encourage people to wash their hands regularly, not gather in groups larger than 10 and avoid dining in restaurants or bars.

"When we said that, now over 16 days ago, that was serious," Birx said, noting that the people who were now becoming sick would have gotten the virus after the guidelines first went out.

But the president, standing near the White House lectern where Birx was speaking, interceded.

"Deborah, aren't you referring to just a few states, because many of those states are dead flat," Trump said, referring to states where the virus had not taken off dramatically and pushed up the national "curve" of deaths.

Birx responded that it was true that some states were flat but that an outbreak in a new city would spoil that.

Trump has faced criticism for playing down the outbreak in its initial stages. He said early on that the virus was under control and repeatedly compared it to the seasonal flu.

Last week he argued the time was coming to reopen the US economy, complaining that the cure was worse than the problem and setting a goal of economic rebirth by Easter on April 12.