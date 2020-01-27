Meghan's father to Meghan: Would be great to see you, even in court

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas said on Monday that he was prepared to face his daughter in court and that she and her husband Prince Harry had hurt Queen Elizabeth by abruptly stepping back from royal duties.

Harry, the British monarch's grandson, and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, agreed with the queen this month that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out “a progressive new role” which they hope to finance themselves.

“I think they've hurt the queen, I think they've hurt the royals, and it just doesn't work,” Markle told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme.

“I'm a little embarrassed for them and feeling really sorry for the queen.”

“The break from the royals is going to cause far more problems.”

Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with the queen, saying there was no other option if he his wife Meghan were to seek an independent future away from stifling media intrusion.

Under the arrangement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new life split between Britain and North America, where they will spend the majority of their time.