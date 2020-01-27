Zinnbauer downplays talk of Pirates making late charge for league title

Resurgent Orlando Pirates might have a menacing look about them since Josef Zinnbauer took over last month but the German coach insists that the Bucs are not one of the title challengers.

Pirates have managed a run of five wins and a draw in Zinnbauer's first six league matches as coach but the mentor remains unconvinced that his side can now be considered as dark horses for the title‚ citing the gap between his side and leaders Kaizer Chiefs as reason.

“No‚” said a chuckling Zinnbauer when asked about his team’s chances in the race following Saturday’s 1-0 win against AmaZulu courtesy of a lone strike from Vincent Pule in the 52nd minute.

“We’re looking at our next games and they’ll be difficult games.

"We have three points more and I’m happy about this‚ but we can’t at the moment say we’re fighting to win the title.

“We have not so many points for this. When we have a chance I will say we’re fighting for the title.

“That’s what we want but at the moment it’s too early to speak about the title. We’re concentrating on the next game."