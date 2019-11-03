Gambian women testify about sex abuse under ex-president Jammeh

Speaking calmly through tears, in a hearing streamed live on YouTube, former beauty queen Fatou Jallow told how Gambia’s ex-president Yahya Jammeh locked her in a room and raped her.

The 23-year-old’s testimony on Thursday concluded three weeks of public hearings dedicated to sexual and gender-based violence under Jammeh’s presidency, part of a broader probe by the current administration into abuses during his tenure. “Yahya Jammeh did not want sex with me or pleasure with me. What he wanted to do was hurt me,” said Jallow, explaining that he violently assaulted her after she refused his advances.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation was unable to verify Jallow’s account or that of another woman who testified to being raped by two security officers in jail and a third who said she was raped by Jammeh’s interior minister.

Jammeh fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea in 2017 after losing an election that ended his 22-year-rule over the tiny West African country — a period marked by killings, torture and forced disappearances.

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), an initiative of current President Adama Barrow, opened in January with an aim to investigate suspected atrocities under Jammeh and consider reparations for victims. But the many harrowing tales of rape and sexual abuse also seek to break down the silence around a problem which continues, if not at such high levels, human rights campaigners said.

“I know it makes people uncomfortable. But it’s okay to be uncomfortable as a society before we shift things around,” Jallow said in her hearing. One in five women in The Gambia have experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of an intimate partner, according to the United Nations, with rape often not reported because women fear reprisals or stigma.