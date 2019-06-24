WATCH | Snake rescued from shirt of sleeping man in hospital

A snake was rescued from inside the shirt of a man sleeping in a hospital in India.

Snake catchers were called after a snake was seen in the man's clothing while he was lying in the intensive care unit of Maharashtra Ahmednagar district hospital.

The old man was not himself a patient but was there as a companion of someone who was.

When hospital night staff noticed the snake they were shocked but did not wake the man for fear of disturbing the snake too.

Snake rescuer Akash Jadhav promptly arrived and removed the unwanted guest, all without its host waking up. The snake catching team said the snake was poisonous and it was lucky it had not bitten the man.

After the rescue the man was informed, to his shock and relief.

The incident happened on 15 June shortly before 4am.