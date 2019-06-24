Business

Bay enthusiast turns passion for old Mercs into thriving business

PREMIUM
By Deneesha Pillay - 24 June 2019

It started when he bought his first (orange) W115 Q30.4 sedan as a 23-year-old in 1992.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Sad fate of Red Location Museum
This is the seven key priorities that president Cyril Ramaphosa will focus on

Most Read

X