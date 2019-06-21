Spain's Supreme Court to settle "Wolf Pack" sex abuse case

Spain's Supreme Court considered on Friday whether to uphold a ruling that cleared five young men of gang-raping a teenager at a bull-running festival, concluding a case that triggered mass protests and calls to change the law.

The woman, who was 18 at the time, and the men, who called themselves the "Wolf Pack", have both appealed to Spain's highest court after a regional court sentenced the gang to nine years each over the lesser charge of sexual abuse.

The victim's lawyer, who says she was raped in a doorway in the early hours of the morning at the 2016 San Fermin festival, called for 15-year sentences, plus two years and nine months for robbery with intimidation for each of the accused and a further 250,000 euro ($226,000) compensation for the victim.

The Supreme Court, whose proceedings were broadcast live on national TV, was expected to reach a verdict later on Friday.