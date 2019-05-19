UK prime minister Theresa May to make 'new, bold offer' in Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she will present a "new, bold offer" to lawmakers with "an improved package of measures" in a final attempt to get the Brexit divorce deal through parliament before she leaves office.

After failing three times to get parliament's approval for her deal, the government will now put the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, legislation which will enact that deal, before parliament for a vote in early June.

"Whatever the outcome of any (indicative) votes, I will not be simply asking MPs (lawmakers) to think again. Instead I will ask them to look at a new and improved deal with a fresh pair of eyes - and to give it their support," May wrote in the Sunday Times newspaper.

The date of the vote and the substance of what lawmakers will be asked to consider - including whether they will be given chance to indicate what preferences might secure a majority before the vote is binding - have yet to be made public.

Brexit talks between May's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party collapsed on Friday, hours after May, who sealed the deal with the European Union last year, agreed to set out in early June a timetable for her departure.