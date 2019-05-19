Season surprise package Polokwane City will not require too much reinforcement‚ says confident coach Jozef Vukusic as they turn their attention to planning for the new season.

City finished in a club-high fifth place at the end of the season and were one of the unexpected success stories of the 2018-19 campaign.

“We have a good squad and I’m happy with the squad‚” said the Slovakian-born coach.

“When I came‚ the players were here already‚ I didn’t do anything about transfers.

“All I did was once I had been with the squad for a while was that I cut three or four players that I felt did not have the quality for the PSL.