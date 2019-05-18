SA mosques join global Ramadan campaign to feed Syrian refugees

As Muslims approach the halfway mark in observing Ramadan, SA mosques are contributing their share of good.

Since Ramadan began on May 5, more than a dozen mosques across the country have filled 18 shipping containers with bags of rice and flour to send to Syrian refugee camps.

"It’s always a good experience assisting the underprivileged and those who are in need, wherever they may be," said Sheikh Mogamat Moerat, as volunteers packed the last container leaving Cape Town at the Muir Street Mosque in District Six on Friday.

"It's an honour for us. I think every single congregant that comes here has donated."

The SA mosques joined 47 others in the UK and France to work with the organisation Muslim Hands. The group's Big Aid Convoy, in its third year of sending relief during Ramadan, is planning to send 84 containers in total.