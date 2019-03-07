The first female duo is set to walk in space, says Nasa

Nasa has confirmed that two astronauts will make history on March 29 as the first female duo to take part in a spacewalk.



As the only two women who are part of the Expedition 59 crew, Anne McClain and Christina Koch will perform an all-female spacewalk. This happens 35 years after Russia’s Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space.



Less than 11% of the more than 500 people who have been to space are women, the Guardian reported.



The spacewalk will begin at 6.30am and last seven hours.



According to CNN, Nasa says spacewalks are essential for conducting work outside a spacecraft, testing new equipment and fixing satellites and spacecrafts that are already in space.

Expedition 59, which, according to Wikipedia, is scheduled to start on March 14, is the 59th journey to the International Space Station.