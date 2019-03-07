Daisy gets dream wish

In a heart-warming letter penned by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Daisy Ngedle, 8, of East London, he writes that he will “be honoured” to meet her in her hometown.

“I am trying my best to make South Africa a better place for our children and our children’s children and I am so pleased I can count on you to help me.

“I am so looking forward to meeting you,” he wrote.

Almost three months after Ngedle’s colourful letter to the president, which was posted on Facebook by her mother Zenande, and went viral on social media, Ramaphosa’s unexpected response to the little girl proved to be nothing short of a dream come true.

Ramaphosa is expected to be in East London on Friday for the launch of the national good green deeds programme in Mdantsane.

The Dispatch met up with the mother and daughter at Clarendon Primary School for Girls on Wednesday.

The Grade 3 pupil was ecstatic when her mother read out the letter from the president.

Daisy was visibly stunned at the letter – which is a perfect response to each of the questions she had posed to him.

“It feels so exciting to know that he responded. I was just hopeful, so it feels really good. I will ask him more questions on Friday,” she said excitedly.