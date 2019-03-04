As the economy flounders, Zimbabweans want to leave home

Inflation is at its highest in nearly a decade, at 42%, and fuel in the country is one of the world’s most expensive. Bread is in short supply, while soft drink Coca-Cola is rare, and most goods and services are pegged in US dollars.

Thamani Ncube, a banker by profession, was based in Canada before he returned last year, and is now struggling to keep up with his new economic reality.

Ncube had high hopes of starting a trucking business at home. Taking a risk, he wanted to be on the ground to start his new business and threw caution to the wind over scepticism that the turnaround of the economy would happen overnight.

"I have seen it all. Starting a company back home is not as easy as it sounds. There is a lot of red tape and before you start one, look at players in the chosen industry. If you are not politically connected, it’s hard to get contracts," he said this week.

"Those that manage to get them are lowly paid because even local companies, besides big mines, are not making money. The road infrastructure is bad so the wear and tear is just too rapid, hence you find broken down trucks all over. Maybe another business can do, but my investors won’t support me in this circumstance. I am going back to formal work."

Another person who has had her dreams of a resurgent economy shattered is Sithabile Bhebhe, a nurse formerly based in Namibia.

On the expiry of her contract in December after four years of working in Namibia, she returned home. But she has now set her sights on going to the UK.

In the meantime, she works on a locum basis at private hospitals to survive.

"It was a bad experience. Imagine moving from a fully functional hospital to a private hospital that falls below a basic institution in other neighbouring countries Locum jobs pay fairly better, but still that money is not enough for basic things. You can’t save or buy property. While I was in Namibia I could save to buy even a car," she said.