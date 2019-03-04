The war story which won book of the year
The Holocaust survivor Lien de Jong and Prof Bert van Es, the author of her award-winning biography The Cut Out Girl talk to Anita Singh
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.