Kids instructed to pick cotton, sing 'slave songs' on school excursion

According to Fox 46, the learners were made to sing "I like it when you pick like that. I like it when you fill your sack. I like it when you don't talk back. Make money for me."

Whoever picked the least cotton would have to carry a sack that read "Big Mama."

Last week a school in Virginia, US, received backlash for making students participate in Black History Month gym class activities which included escaping through what was meant to be the Underground Railroad, a network of secret routes used by African American slaves to escape to the free states, Huffington post reported.