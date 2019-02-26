Zolani Tete ready for 'Filipino Flash' Nonito

Award-winning East London boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene says the scheduled first semifinal of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) fight between his charge Zolani "Last Born" Tete and Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire is like welcoming a baby in the family.

German promoter Kalle Sauerland has confirmed Tete and Donaire will meet in the US on April 27.

He said the actual venue will be confirmed in a week's time.

Tete holds the WBO belt, while Donaire is the WBA Super champion.

They will unify their belts and the winner will be presented with the WBC Diamond belt.

The victor will then meet the winner of the second semifinal between WBA champion Inoue Naoya of Japan and IBF titlist Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on May 18.

The overall winner will be crowned the undisputed bantamweight champion and will walk away with the Muhammad Ali trophy and a bucket full of dollars.