Zolani Tete ready for 'Filipino Flash' Nonito
Award-winning East London boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene says the scheduled first semifinal of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) fight between his charge Zolani "Last Born" Tete and Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire is like welcoming a baby in the family.
German promoter Kalle Sauerland has confirmed Tete and Donaire will meet in the US on April 27.
He said the actual venue will be confirmed in a week's time.
Tete holds the WBO belt, while Donaire is the WBA Super champion.
They will unify their belts and the winner will be presented with the WBC Diamond belt.
The victor will then meet the winner of the second semifinal between WBA champion Inoue Naoya of Japan and IBF titlist Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on May 18.
The overall winner will be crowned the undisputed bantamweight champion and will walk away with the Muhammad Ali trophy and a bucket full of dollars.
"We've been waiting patiently since December and training never stopped. We eventually reached a point where we felt we had to take a break because the date had not been confirmed yet," Tengimfene said.
"I am telling you now that we are so excited. It is like welcoming a baby. We have 10 weeks ahead of us. I want us to go over to Las Vegas and join Floyd Mayweather snr and be with him for six weeks so that we acclimatise."
Tengimfene announced last year that the accomplished veteran American will be Tete's chief trainer during his participation in the US.
Tete said: "I cannot wait for April 27. I am excited that a date is out so that I train with direction."