Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe cast his vote at Mhofu Primary School in the Harare suburb of Highfield just after 1pm‚ amid chants of “Gushungo” - his clan name - by voters. He was accompanied by his wife Grace and their first child‚ Bona.

At a media conference at his mansion in Borrowdale on Sunday‚ Mugabe made it clear that he would not vote for Zanu PF. He said the party had “tormented” him.

Mugabe‚ greeted polling officers‚ but did not speak to the throngs of journalists gathered at the polling station to witness him casting his ballot.

Grace and Bona watched as he checked his name on the voters roll.

On Sunday‚ at their Blue Roof mansion‚ Bona told TimesLIVE on the sidelines of her father’s address to the media that she too would “definitely” vote‚ although refusing to indicate who her preferred candidate was.

Eunice Sandi Moyo‚ the interim leader of the National Patriotic Front who was also present at the Mugabe media briefing‚ said in an interview that she expected the voice of the people to be heard after Monday’s vote.“I can’t comment on what Mugabe has just said‚ but I can say we look forward to having the people’s will to be respected and their choice adopted on Monday‚” she said.