Concern over world’s disappearing forests

Earth’s intact forests shrank by an area larger than Austria every year from 2014 to 2016 at a 20% faster rate than during the previous decade, scientists said as the UN unveiled an initiative to harness the untapped potential of the land sector to fight climate change.

Despite a decades-long effort to halt deforestation, nearly 10% of undisturbed forests have been fragmented, degraded or simply chopped down since 2000, according to the analysis of satellite imagery.

Average daily loss over the first 17 years of this century was more than 200km².

“Degradation of intact forest represents a global tragedy, as we are systematically destroying a crucial foundation of climate stability,” Frances Seymour, a senior distinguished fellow at the World Resources Institute , and a contributor to the research presented this week at a conference in Oxford, said.

“Forests are the only safe, natural, proven and affordable infrastructure we have for capturing and storing carbon.”

The findings come as the United Nations Development Programme and five major conservation organisations launched a five-year plan, Nature4Climate, to better leverage land use in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that drive global warming.

“Thirty-seven percent of what is needed to stay below 2°C [the cornerstone goal of the 196-nation Paris Agreement] can be provided by land,” the resources institute’s president and chief executive, Andrew Steer, said.

“But only three percent of the public funding for mitigation goes to land and forest issues – that needs to change.”

Beyond climate, the last forest frontiers play a critical role in maintaining biodiversity, weather stability, clean air and water quality.

So-called “intact forest landscapes” – which can include wetlands and natural grass pastures – are defined as areas of at least 500km² with no visible evidence in satellite images of large-scale human use.