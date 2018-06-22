Medical aid broker blow
Amendment bill ban plan shocks PE health scheme agents
Port Elizabeth medical aid brokers were rattled after Health Minster Aaron Motsoaledi announced some of the finer details in the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill yesterday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.