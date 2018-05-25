World

Weinstein charged with rape, sex abuse

By Reuters - 25 May 2018
Founder Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company following revelations of sexual harassment claims and settlements dating as far back as the 1990s. File picture
Image: J. Countess/Getty Images

Film producer Harvey Weinstein surrendered to New York City police on Friday on charges of rape and sex abuse, months after he was toppled from Hollywood’s most powerful ranks by scores of women accusing him of misconduct.

More than 70 women have accused the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and Weinstein Co of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some allegations dating back decades.

The accusations, first reported by the New York Times and the New Yorker last year, gave rise to the #MeToo movement in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of misconduct.

Weinstein is charged with rape, sexual misconduct, sex abuse and the committing of a criminal sex act against two women, the New York Police Department said in a statement, which did not identify the women.

Weinstein, 66, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

