Weinstein ‘believes he will be forgiven by Hollywood’

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, believes he will eventually be forgiven by Hollywood, according to television presenter and journalist Piers Morgan.

Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures, Weinstein has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Morgan told GQ magazine he had spoken to Weinstein at a clinic where he has been seeking treatment.

“I’ve spoken to Harvey in the clinic in Arizona, for about an hour. He’s fighting,” Morgan said.

“He’s a fascinating character, the apocalyptic symptom of the whole thing – the casting couch finally brought to judgment.” Morgan said he was not surprised by some of the allegations.

“Listen, this has been the system since Hollywood existed. It’s been a moral cesspit since the ’20s, and the idea that Harvey Weinstein is the only villain? Do me a favour!