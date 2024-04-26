Local author gets creative with little ones on World Book Day
New Brighton’s Zanele Zondi gets great reaction after reading her children’s book to pupils at two schools
In grade 3, a young Zanele Zondi would write short stories for her classmates in exchange for sweets.
Ever the entrepreneur, her love for the written word grew from there and now the New Brighton woman is a published children's book author...
