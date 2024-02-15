×

Politics

Glitch delays debate on no-confidence motion against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 February 2024

An administrative error has resulted in a second attempt to debate a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk being deferred to the next council meeting.

The GOOD party’s motion was filed in January...

